South Africa

Off-duty police officer's body found with gunshot wounds in Western Cape

11 April 2021 - 16:10
The body of the police officer was found with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning in Disa Street, Vrygrond.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Western Cape police are investigating the shooting of a police officer whose body was found with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning in Disa Street, Vrygrond.

The incident took place on Sunday at about 1.40am.

Police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk said it was established after further investigation that the officer was an off-duty sergeant stationed at Steenberg SAPS.

“The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.  The motive for the shooting is unknown,” he said.

Van Wyk said anyone with  information about the shooting incident can contact Muizenberg SAPS on 021 787 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

