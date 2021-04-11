South Africa

Police crack down on Klerksdorp gangs, 7 arrested

11 April 2021 - 12:02
Police arrested seven people in connection with alleged gang-related violence in Jouberton outside Klerksdorp in North West
Police arrested seven people in connection with alleged gang-related violence in Jouberton outside Klerksdorp in North West
Image: 123RF/scanrail

More than a month after a group of alleged gangsters stormed the Jouberton police station outside Klerksdorp in North West, police arrested seven suspects for a spate of  gang-related crimes perpetrated in the informal settlement in February.

The arrests last week were the result of a crime intelligence-driven operation by a multidisciplinary team that included detectives, tactical response team members, and members of the anti-gang unit.

They were arrested in connection with eight alleged gang-related crimes committed in February, said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

“The suspects allegedly torched and damaged property belonging to apparent rival gang members. Furthermore, several cases of attempted murder were opened during the same period for investigation,” said Myburgh.

She said the arrests of the suspects, aged between 28 and 53, brought to 17 the number of suspects taken into custody since the first incident was reported in February.

The suspects appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on Friday and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 16.

“The provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, congratulated the team for working around the clock to ensure that alleged perpetrators are put behind bars. He once more warned that acts of lawlessness and undermining the authority of the state will not be tolerated,” said Myburgh.

At 10am on March 1, several alleged gang members stormed the Klerksdorp police station and accused the police officers of colluding with a rival gang.

A TimesLIVE report at the time said it was alleged that the group tried to disarm a police officer of an R5 assault rifle in the police station but they were driven off by members of the tactical response team who arrived to intervene.

The incident followed several arson attacks and attempted murders in Jouberton.

“However, it is suspected that the incident is related to setting alight of several houses and vehicles since Saturday February 20 2021 to date, though only cases of malicious damage to property, attempted murder, and arson were opened for investigation,” police said at the time.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gang members storm Jouberton police station

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena has condemned the storming of the Jouberton police station in Klerksdorp on Monday morning, ...
News
1 month ago

Fresh leads as cops probe murder and burning of Jouberton teen

The man arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl who was found murdered and burnt in Jouberton‚ Klerskdorp‚ had other cases ...
News
3 years ago

Jouberton teen‚ burnt to death‚ knew her alleged killer

Fifteen-year-old Nombuyiselo Nombeu knew her killer‚ her family revealed on Tuesday. Nombeu went missing last Friday and was found murdered and ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  3. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa
  4. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  5. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X