South Africa

Western Cape police intercept R3m drug haul destined for Gauteng

11 April 2021 - 10:44
Cape Town police arrested a man after they searched his car and found a R3m consignment of drugs
Cape Town police arrested a man after they searched his car and found a R3m consignment of drugs
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Cape Town police uncovered a R3m drug haul destined for Johannesburg on Sunday evening.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said members of the provincial integrated team and Rapid Rail police unit followed up on information about the massive drug exchange on Saturday evening.

She said the team observed boxes being offloaded from one vehicle into another. They then pursued the vehicle bearing the consignment and stopped it along Robert Sobukwe Road in the Cape Town suburb of Ravensmead.

“After searching the vehicle, the police discovered 75,000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R3m,” said Potelwa.

She said information indicated the consignment was destined for Johannesburg.

“A 29-year-old male was arrested. He is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs,” said Potelwa.

75,000 mandrax tables worth R3M was discovered by Western Cape police on Sunday evening.
75,000 mandrax tables worth R3M was discovered by Western Cape police on Sunday evening.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘Donkie’ Booysen charged with running huge mandrax syndicate

Members of an alleged syndicate known as "the Jerome Booysen Enterprise" handed themselves over to the police on Thursday as the Hawks launched their ...
News
1 month ago

Shady crew and a ton of drugs

The Windward started life in 1974 as a Dutch fishing trawler. Three name changes and 47 years later, she stands accused of smuggling nearly a ton of ...
News
4 weeks ago

Milnerton property was hiding multimillion-rand tik, Mandrax operation: SAPS

The police seized 52kg of crystal meth estimated at R18.2m, 8,850 mandrax tablets valued at R442,500 and hydroponic dagga, as well as four firearms ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  3. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa
  4. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  5. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X