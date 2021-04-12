South Africa

Celebrating Dr Sindi through fashion, powerful encounters & heartwarming memories

12 April 2021 - 14:05
DJ Dr Sindi van Zyl died on April 10.
Image: Twitter/Kaya FM

Former broadcaster and medical doctor Sindi van Zyl is being remembered for her love for fashion, her profession, family and helping people. 

Dr Sindi, 45, died on Saturday two months after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Last week, South Africans raised more than R1m in support of a campaign launched by her husband Marinus van Zyl in a bid to cover her mounting medical costs.

He told Sunday Times the doctor was in between medical aids and had not decided which was best for her when she fell sick. Local companies including Woolworths, Ford and DStv also donated towards the cause.

Here’s a wrap of what has happened so far:

Tributes

Politicians, celebrities and her social media followers described Dr Sindi as a selfless giver who loved people. Others thanked her for sharing medical advice through her social media and show Side Bar with Sindi on Kaya FM. 

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted: “Dr Sindi’s passing leaves all of us cold and sad. She lived an exemplary life of giving, selflessness and grace. To her family, especially her kids — condolences. We share your loss.”

HIV activist Wade Schaerer thanked the doctor for raising awareness about the disease.

Videos 

Videos of her have resurfaced on Twitter as people pay tribute. Among these is her acceptance speech at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year awards ceremony in which she spoke about her love for people and her work.

“A lot of what I do comes from a place of love. You can’t be a health practitioner if you don’t love people. There are easier ways to make money,” she said.

A dress for Sindi 

Broadcaster Kea Motlokwa called on women to celebrate Dr Sindi’s memory by wearing long dresses with pockets on the day she is laid to rest under the hast tag #ADressForSindi.

The doctor often tweeted about her love for maxi dresses with pockets.

Luxury designer Thula Sindi shared a picture of the doctor’s new dress.

“You never got to wear it. Packed it up yesterday and is with your family now,” he tweeted.

Here are some responses to the dress challenge:

