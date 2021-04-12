Celebrating Dr Sindi through fashion, powerful encounters & heartwarming memories

Former broadcaster and medical doctor Sindi van Zyl is being remembered for her love for fashion, her profession, family and helping people.

Dr Sindi, 45, died on Saturday two months after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Last week, South Africans raised more than R1m in support of a campaign launched by her husband Marinus van Zyl in a bid to cover her mounting medical costs.

He told Sunday Times the doctor was in between medical aids and had not decided which was best for her when she fell sick. Local companies including Woolworths, Ford and DStv also donated towards the cause.

Here’s a wrap of what has happened so far:

Tributes

Politicians, celebrities and her social media followers described Dr Sindi as a selfless giver who loved people. Others thanked her for sharing medical advice through her social media and show Side Bar with Sindi on Kaya FM.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted: “Dr Sindi’s passing leaves all of us cold and sad. She lived an exemplary life of giving, selflessness and grace. To her family, especially her kids — condolences. We share your loss.”

HIV activist Wade Schaerer thanked the doctor for raising awareness about the disease.