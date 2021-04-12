Celebrating Dr Sindi through fashion, powerful encounters & heartwarming memories
Former broadcaster and medical doctor Sindi van Zyl is being remembered for her love for fashion, her profession, family and helping people.
Dr Sindi, 45, died on Saturday two months after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.
Last week, South Africans raised more than R1m in support of a campaign launched by her husband Marinus van Zyl in a bid to cover her mounting medical costs.
He told Sunday Times the doctor was in between medical aids and had not decided which was best for her when she fell sick. Local companies including Woolworths, Ford and DStv also donated towards the cause.
Here’s a wrap of what has happened so far:
Tributes
Politicians, celebrities and her social media followers described Dr Sindi as a selfless giver who loved people. Others thanked her for sharing medical advice through her social media and show Side Bar with Sindi on Kaya FM.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted: “Dr Sindi’s passing leaves all of us cold and sad. She lived an exemplary life of giving, selflessness and grace. To her family, especially her kids — condolences. We share your loss.”
HIV activist Wade Schaerer thanked the doctor for raising awareness about the disease.
I'm so grateful to have known & shared so many moments with Dr Sindi van Zyl. She cared, loved and gave wholeheartedly EACH TIME.— Dennis Ngango (@DennisNgango) April 10, 2021
I pray that God comforts and meets her family during this time🙏🏿. May they experience all the love & care she's given to so many us🤍 🕊 pic.twitter.com/VboIlwLTrX
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Dr Sindi Van Zyl, a popular Zimbabwean doctor based in South Africa. She carried the African flag high and made an unforgettable contribution to the lives of many. She made us proud and will be sadly missed. RIP 🇿🇼🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/HzBpnHNEZH— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) April 10, 2021
Dr Sindi van Zyl was magnificent.— Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) April 10, 2021
When my tenant witnessed the deaths of her friend & children in a car accident, Dr Sindi arranged counselling for her & even paid for a session.
COVID has dealt an utterly cruel blow. We must support Manie & their kids the Caramellos #RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/OKjskHfxZI
Videos
Videos of her have resurfaced on Twitter as people pay tribute. Among these is her acceptance speech at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year awards ceremony in which she spoke about her love for people and her work.
“A lot of what I do comes from a place of love. You can’t be a health practitioner if you don’t love people. There are easier ways to make money,” she said.
"You can't be a health practioner if you don't love people" - Dr Sindi Van Zyl— Naledi Nay Ngubane (@NalediNgubane) April 10, 2021
I will continue to serve people with the utmost respect and love as a Healthcare professional. Thank you for being such an amazing Doctor, wife and mother. Rest in eternal peace ❤️❤️❤️#RIPDrSindi pic.twitter.com/oETUa5Ra0r
We are saddened by Dr Sindi van Zyl’s passing. We will forever remain inspired by her giving spirit and genuine love for people. Our condolences to her loved ones especially Marinus, Nandi, Manie and her father, Muchadeyi Masunda. #RestInPower Dr Sindi, thank you. #RIPSindi 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qbP6rB9yJp— #ServeLikeMadiba (@_NMCH_) April 12, 2021
All I really wanted was to help, all I'm selling is hope because without hope what is the point (Dr Sindi Van Zyl)— 🐩HerExcellency (@PalesaMahlatji) April 10, 2021
May we honor you and continue the fight for a better system in Africa #RIPDrSindiVanZyl pic.twitter.com/mMjjg7DxLr
A dress for Sindi
Broadcaster Kea Motlokwa called on women to celebrate Dr Sindi’s memory by wearing long dresses with pockets on the day she is laid to rest under the hast tag #ADressForSindi.
The doctor often tweeted about her love for maxi dresses with pockets.
As suggested by @Thvto_Tau let’s call it #ADressForSindi. Get your best dress with pockets ready and let’s shut down the timeline in her honour— Kea Motlokwa (@KeaMotlokwa) April 11, 2021
Luxury designer Thula Sindi shared a picture of the doctor’s new dress.
“You never got to wear it. Packed it up yesterday and is with your family now,” he tweeted.
You never got a chance to wear it 💔💔 packed it up yesterday & is with your family now 🙏🏾😇.— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 11, 2021
You loved beautiful things, not just for yourself but for others as well.
#ADressForSindi https://t.co/SxXchuijpf pic.twitter.com/F3iC7OufQR
Here are some responses to the dress challenge:
This is unbearable. Went into her DMs last year going through a time tough time and she gave me her details and followed it though until it was resolved 🥺💔💔 here is #ADressForSindi they all have pockets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sBvS35X37i— Neo (@Neo_TheeGirl) April 11, 2021
I should look for another for that day. 🕊🕊🦋🌺❤ #RIPDrSindi #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/uyD1L767zl— Kgosatsana Tlotlo (@Tlotly_Mase1) April 11, 2021
Both these have pockets. I'll decide which one to wear depending on the weather on the day #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/dRWnqjmJoE— GQ(Querida) (@GostosaMN) April 11, 2021
#ADressForSindi it is😍❤💕🥰💕😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/5uUwFsIlBl— Gratitude Maluka-Lekhooa🌱🌈 (@GratitudeSM) April 11, 2021
Definitely won’t sit this one out #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/zsEsFF36Bd— ♥️Amanda Nkosi♥️ (@amanda_nkosi248) April 11, 2021