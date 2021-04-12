Eskom's De Ruyter 'made three senior appointments without following proper process' — claim

Fresh allegations have emerged against Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, with a second executive accusing him of making another three senior appointments without following due process.

The Sunday Times has been reliably informed that last week Eskom’s board reversed, within a day, the addition of the names to the terms of reference for the independent investigation, to be done by senior counsel advocate Ishmael Semenya. It would have investigated eight questionable appointments but three names have since been removed from that list.

This was after Eskom CFO Caleb Cassim informed the board of three new general manager appointments that were allegedly done at De Ruyter’s instruction outside the normal process.

Cassim alleged that former department of public enterprises chief specialist Ben Theron, Mandy Rambharos and Michiel Reimers were appointed as general managers either without the positions being advertised, or to positions that did not exist on Eskom’s organigram.

“Initially the board resolved to add the names and added them, but at another board meeting the next day, the chairperson and some other board members felt the CFO should write a formal complaint to the board, like [Solly] Tshitangano had done,” a source with direct knowledge of the developments said.