Murderer of Miguel Louw laughed most of the time during interview — probation officer's report

Nine-year-old Miguel Louw, who was murdered by a family friend in 2018, was a “very bubbly, loving child who always had a smile”, his aunt told a probation officer.

And the family were still struggling with grief.

Arguments during sentencing proceedings were heard in the Durban high court on Monday after Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim was found guilty earlier this year of kidnapping and murdering the young boy, apparently because his mother had spurned his romantic advances.

Sentencing is expected to be handed down on Friday.

At the trial, which lasted more than 20 days, Ebrahim pleaded not guilty, and chose not to testify, but judge Jacqueline Henriques said the evidence proved that he had been with Miguel at a nearby KFC after school on the day he disappeared.

Miguel was last seen, on CCTV footage, sitting with Ebrahim waiting for a takeaway order and then seen leaving, with Ebrahim holding his hand.

Another camera showed them crossing the road and heading away from the direction of Miguel’s house.