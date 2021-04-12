South Africa

Phumlani Pikoli, author and son of top SA advocate Vusi Pikoli, dies aged 33

12 April 2021 - 11:16
Author Phumlani Pikoli has passed away.
Multimedia journalist and author Phumlani Pikoli has died, aged 33.

Family spokesperson Twiggs Xiphu said he was found dead at an apartment in Johannesburg.

Xiphu said his father, former National Prosecuting Authority head Vusi Pikoli and mom Girlie, became concerned when they could not reach him on the phone on Saturday. On Sunday, they decided to drive from their home in Pretoria to Johannesburg, where Phumlani had been looking after his brother's apartment and animals. They had last spoken to him on Friday. 

“The gruesome discovery of Phumlani's lifeless body lying in bed is something that no parent needs to go through,” said a grieving Vusi Pikoli. 

The cause of death is unknown and is still under investigation. Xiphu said there were no visible injuries on Phumlani's body. 

Plans are to have a memorial service on Wednesday and the funeral on Friday. More details, including the time and venue, will be communicated later.

The family requested privacy while they are going through this sad episode, said Xiphu.

