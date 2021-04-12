Prof fires broadside at experts who called for AstraZeneca rollout in SA

Prof Barry Schoub, head of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on vaccines, has lashed out at other experts who said the country should have gone ahead with the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a strongly worded editorial in the South African Medical Journal, he said rolling out a vaccine with such poor efficacy would drain much-needed resources, break public trust, and create a potential threat or further “escape variants” of the virus that causes Covid-19.

In a previous edition of the SAMJ, Prof Francois Venter, from Wits University’s faculty of health sciences, and other experts had berated the MAC on vaccines, accusing them of a lack of transparency.

“We understand that a decision like this is complex, but as the reasoning behind it has not been made public, we are at a loss to explain the government’s action,” they wrote, adding that “politicians and advisory boards need to be transparent and explain decisions, and, if necessary, reverse them”.

They wrote that “SA has misapplied standards hampering the rollout of a vital and available tool to mitigate the epidemic. Moreover, it has gone against guidance from the WHO”.