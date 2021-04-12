Seasoned pilot and passenger died instantly in Ballito microlight crash - CAA report

An experienced commercial pilot and his passenger died on impact shortly after they took off in a microlight in Ballito, north of Durban, last month, a preliminary accident report by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has found.

Air Mauritius captain and SAAF veteran Alan Slade and passenger Leon Meiring died in the microlight accident on March 17.

According to the report, the duo took off from the Ballito Airfield to “perform an introductory flight operation” as Meiring was interested in microlight flying lessons.

The flight was scheduled to take about 30 minutes. When Slade and Meiring did not return after 40 minutes, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) started a search.

The microlight was later found to have crashed about 165m north of the airfield on a nearby sugar cane farm.

“Medical officers reported that they found the pilot and the passenger seated in their respective seats with their seat belts on,” says the report.