South Africa

Two in court for murder of Jostina Sangweni who they accused of witchcraft

12 April 2021 - 19:58
Jostina Sangweni was badly assaulted and then set alight in Soweto last month after being accused of being a witch.
Jostina Sangweni was badly assaulted and then set alight in Soweto last month after being accused of being a witch.
Image: Twitter / @ntokazee_enhle

Two men on Monday made a brief appearance in the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto for the brutal murder of a mentally ill woman in Mapetla.

The pair, Taelo Dipholo and Collen Sello, were arrested at the weekend, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Jostina Sangweni.

“Sangweni was allegedly burnt by members of the community following accusations that she was a witch. It is alleged that she was attacked for wearing a traditional healer's attire,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“The NPA is working closely with the police to guide the ongoing investigation into her death and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage,” she added.

Sangweni’s last moments alive were captured on a video which went viral on social media in March , shortly after the incident.

Two suspects arrested over murder of Soweto woman 'accused of witchcraft'

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the arrests and urged the investigating team "to leave no stone unturned" until the ...
News
6 hours ago

In the five-minute-long video clip, two men can be heard accusing her of being a witch after finding her in their yard.

Sitting on the ground, dressed in sangoma regalia, a visibly shaken Sangweni pleads for forgiveness as she is confronted by one of the men.

Clutching a plastic bag, a confused Sangweni explains that she is hiding from someone who is trying to shoot her.

Another is heard speaking on the phone, telling a person on the other side of the line that they have discovered a witch on the premises.

Sangweni is seen being insulted and assaulted, with one of the accused spitting on her as she maintains that she is not a witch and pleads for forgiveness. The two men confronting her can be heard threatening to shoot her and set her alight.

She was eventually burnt and sustained serious injuries. She died at the weekend after several days in hospital.

In an interview with eNCA, her family confirmed that she had been diagnosed with dementia. They called for more education on mental illness.

The case against Dipholo and Sello was postponed to April 20 for them to source legal representation while Sangweni was to be buried at the weekend.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four arrested for killing woman, 80, accused of practising witchcraft

Four people are expected to appear in the Tonga magistrate's court in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a woman who ...
News
2 months ago

83-year-old woman burnt alive after being accused of witchcraft and murder

A 35-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the brutal murder of an 83-year-old woman who was burnt alive at Majuba village in Sterkspruit, ...
News
1 year ago

KZN woman murdered after being 'accused of witchcraft'

A young KwaZulu-Natal woman was allegedly hacked to death by a man known to her, after he accused her of dabbling in witchcraft
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa
  5. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars
X