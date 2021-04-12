WATCH | US tourist sees hired car sink in Hermanus harbour

A US tourist had a bad start to his SA holiday when his rental car rolled off the jetty at Hermanus harbour in the Western Cape and sank to the sea floor.

The unnamed tourist, who had spent the previous day scuba diving with local dive and whale cruise operator Neptune's Divers and Cruises, had stopped at the harbour to pick up his gear when he forgot to put the handbrake on.

A CCTV video shows him parking the car close to the edge of the jetty. As he walks away, the car slowly rolls forward before plunging into the harbour.