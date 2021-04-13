2.8% salary increase on table for municipalities' staff

The SA Local Government Association has proposed a 2.8% salary increase this year, due to the current financially-strained environment.

The increase has been tabled for discussion at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council.

“Key to the elements of Salga’s proposal is an across-the-board salary increase of 2.8% for year 1 (2021/ 2022 financial year), which is 1.5% below the projected CPI and a total freeze of increases on all benefits that are linked to salary increases,” the association said in a statement.

“Considering that the municipalities sector has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, these negotiations represent a critical point in efforts to save municipalities from complete financial collapse.”

Salga is also proposing a three-year salary and wage collective agreement in order to continue to maintain stability in the local government sector, as well as support the sector’s sustainability requirements and objectives.