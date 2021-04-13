Cape Town to press ahead with civil suit against protesters for damages

The City of Cape Town plans to try to claim damages from protesters who damaged city infrastructure during demonstrations.

Karen Heese from Municipal IQ said though this approach is not often used, probably because those perpetrating violence are not easily associated with protest organisers, it is an approach that municipalities can use to curb violence associated with protests.

This week, the City of Cape Town announced it is moving ahead with a R1.4m civil claim against the Gatvol Capetonian grouping and the EFF for the cost to repair damaged public infrastructure during protests.

The city said a summons for over R1.3m in damages related to a “shut down” of major routes in Cape Town in August 2019 was issued to Gatvol Capetonian in March.

In a statement, executive mayor Dan Plato said destroying infrastructure is not an acceptable form of protest, nor is shutting down major routes and disrupting the lives of law-abiding residents.

“In SA, we need to draw the line on the rule of law. That is why we are holding these groupings accountable for their actions to the tune of R1.4m,” Plato said.