'Greedy', 'false', 'race-baiting': War of words between DG and SAA pilots

Tlhakudi described the RA, which is an evergreen collective agreement that SAA signed with Saapa in 1988, as a complete violation of the laws enacted for any democracy.

“Concluded six years before to the 1994 democratic dispensation, no wonder the RA is a complete violation of the laws enacted for any democratic society.

“Lest we forget that the core of apartheid was comprised of restrictions on the rights of blacks to own or occupy property in designated 'white' areas, as well as regulations preventing direct labour market competition between blacks and whites,” said Tlhakudi in an opinion piece at the weekend.

He said the RA was an apartheid relic preventing direct labour market competition between black and white pilots.

“The agreement is not only entrenching white pilots’ self-interests, but it is self-enriching, with only their concern being privileged packages to the exclusion of others, particularly black pilots, thus spitting in the face of transformation and a democratic society.”

'Cancelled' benefits: What's in the agreement

Tlhakudi listed in the six-page missive what he called “the greedy pilots” benefits which are contained within the Regulating Agreement:

over-50s contract, which allows pilots to withdraw from the pension scheme and take up a full-time contract until retirement age while retaining all other benefits.;

pilots that are rejected by the pension funds remain in the employ of SAA at the company's cost until they retire or able to return to flying;

rebated travel benefits allowing for confirmed business class travel which may not be changed in favour of a paying passenger;

excessive moving expenditure benefits;

giving pilots the right to perform flying and training for operators outside SAA, but not for competitors;

staying at four-star hotels — Saapa possesses the right to select the hotels, while cabin crew and other employees are relegated to lower graded hotels;

Saapa to agree to all aircraft leases before contracts can be concluded;

medical examination expenses borne by the airline, wherein the pilot retains the right to use the practitioner of his or her choice;

the seniority system which presents the company with numerous challenges in effecting transformation within the captain cadre in the pilot body; and

the RA to be carried over regardless of any mergers, acquisitions and sale of SAA — considering the fact that the new airline would need a strategic equity partner, the succession clauses makes SAA less attractive to potential partners.

Tlhakudi described the provision of the agreement as worse than the Job Reservation Act of the apartheid era, saying they completely violate a democratic order and that the evergreen nature of the RA was in breach of the Labour Relations Act of 1995 which renders evergreen collective agreements unlawful and impermissible.

“It precludes and impedes SAA’s ability to achieve meaningful and expeditious transformation. This is in breach of the constitution and the Employment Equity Act,” he said.

It is also in breach of the Public Finance Management and the Companies Act, he said.