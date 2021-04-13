Hawks arrest two for murder of KZN cop who was helping assaulted woman

Two men have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer who attempted to save a woman who was being assaulted in Verulam, north of Durban, at the weekend.

In a statement on Tuesday the Hawks said members from the Durban organised crime unit made the arrests in Bergville in the KZN midlands. Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested for stabbing Sgt Nduduzo Sibiya, 36, to death on Sunday.

It is alleged that Sibiya, who was stationed the operational response services unit at Durban harbour, was stabbed to death after helping a woman who was being assaulted.

Mhlongo said the suspects are believed to have followed the sergeant and allegedly stabbed and robbed him of his service pistol. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was reported at Verulam police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for further investigation.

Mhlongo said in the early hours of Tuesday morning members found the two suspects hiding in Bergville.

“They were arrested and charged for murder and robbery. They are expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”

Provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona said they were determined to recover the policeman's firearm from the “wrong hands”.

