South Africa

Hawks arrest two for murder of KZN cop who was helping assaulted woman

13 April 2021 - 15:06
The Hawks arrested two men for murdering a KwaZulu-Natal policeman who was trying to help a woman who was being assaulted. Stock photo.
The Hawks arrested two men for murdering a KwaZulu-Natal policeman who was trying to help a woman who was being assaulted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Two men have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer who attempted to save a woman who was being assaulted in Verulam, north of Durban, at the weekend.

In a statement on Tuesday the Hawks said members from the Durban organised crime unit made the arrests in Bergville in the KZN midlands. Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men, aged 18 and 25, were arrested for stabbing Sgt Nduduzo Sibiya, 36, to death on Sunday.

It is alleged that Sibiya, who was stationed the operational response services unit at Durban harbour, was stabbed to death after helping a woman who was being assaulted.

Mhlongo said the suspects are believed to have followed the sergeant and allegedly stabbed and robbed him of his service pistol. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was reported at Verulam police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for further investigation.

Mhlongo said in the early hours of Tuesday morning members found the two suspects hiding in Bergville.

“They were arrested and charged for murder and robbery. They are expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”

Provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona said they were determined to recover the policeman's firearm from the “wrong hands”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Off-duty police officer's body found with gunshot wounds in Western Cape

Western Cape police are investigating the shooting of a police officer whose body was found with several gunshot wounds on Sunday morning in Disa ...
News
1 day ago

'Beach Cats' gang members arrested as police pounce on alleged cop killers

Seven members of the Beach Cats gang appeared in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Wednesday after they allegedly beat a Cape Town police ...
News
5 days ago

Alleged cop killer hands himself over to police

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, Mangqabini was shot multiple times “during a dispute” and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News
  5. State Security Agency lifts lid on brazen goings-on among staff News

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X