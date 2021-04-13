'Homophobic murder' suspect to appear in Eastern Cape court

A 28-year-old suspect faces a murder charge when he appears in the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Tuesday for allegedly killing a gay man and burying him outside his house.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the murder was suspected to be related to homophobia.

She said the arrest happened after the suspect's family complained to the police, saying he had burnt bedding at his house in Matana Street, KwaNobuhle, on the outskirts of Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.

“On April 1, the family reported the malicious property damage to police and indicated that they were suspicious that he may have been involved in some other criminal activity. Police went to the house and found bloodstains inside his room as well as outside,” said Naidu.

She said the suspect was sent for mental health evaluation between April 1 and 9 and on his discharge from hospital was arrested and detained for malicious damage to property.