#JusticeForLulu: here’s what you should know about Andile Ntuthela’s murder
The LGBTQIA+ community is reeling after the murder of Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela, from KwaNobuhle in the Eastern Cape.
On social media, calls for justice and protection of the community are mounting as scores express shock over the gruesome murder.
Here’s what you need to know:
Ntuthela’s disappearance and gruesome discovery
HeraldLIVE reported that Ntuthela’s family last saw him on March 31 when he left to visit a friend. His cousin, Asanda Ntuthela, said he hadn’t returned by the Easter weekend but they were not worried as he usually spent time with friends.
A week later, Asanda heard the police had received a tip-off about a body buried in the home of Ntuthela’s friend, who is now a suspect in his murder. The police made no breakthrough in the initial investigation.
At the weekend, she became worried after hearing police had discovered the “body of a gay guy” at the home of the suspect and she immediately went to the scene.
She showed the suspect’s family a photograph of Ntuthela, taken on the day of his disappearance, and they were shocked because they had allegedly found the same clothes covered in blood.
Court appearance
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu told TimesLIVE the suspect will appear in the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face a murder charge.
The suspect was taken in for mental evaluation on April 1 after his family reported him for burning bedding in his home in Montana street. On April 9 he was detained and charged for malicious damage to property.
Naidu said details about Ntuthela’s murder emerged during questioning, prompting them to return to the suspect’s home for further investigation. This is when his body was found buried.
Condemnation from the LGBTQIA+ community
The Gay and Lesbian Association of SA (Glasa) condemned Ntuthela’s murder and called for the justice system to ensure perpetrators face harsher sentences for their crimes.
“The recent acts of gender-based violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community calls for a concerted and collective effort from members and organisations of the community. They must unite for a common purpose and call for harsher sentencing and prioritisation of LGBTQIA+ hate crimes,” said Glasa.
Social media
Scores have taken to social media to demand justice for Ntuthela. Here are some responses:
This is truly heartbreaking 🥺😭- Queer lives Matters! #JusticeForLulu— Thulaganyo Mnisi (@Thula_Mnisi) April 13, 2021
We not asking for acceptance, we are not asking to be tolerated, we are just asking to be left alone. LET QUEER PEOPLE BE!!!!! #JusticeForLulu— Jazmine Sullivan Stan account (@Mhanintsongo) April 13, 2021
Horrifying💔 It was #justiceforspha in less than 2 weeks ago. Please, if you’re around the area, please do show up at Kwanobuhle District Court, Uitenhage tomorrow at 9am. Homophobia doesn’t end at “it’s just my opinion” it ends in brutal murder! #justiceforLulu https://t.co/DMYVVjYisK— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) April 12, 2021
Another queer mercilessly murdered. SA is bleeding queer people, literally. It could easily be one of us next. We are walking deaths waiting to happen. This is heartbreaking and a lived reality for queer bodies. I’m heartbroken and petrified. RIP Lulu #justiceforlulu https://t.co/28CUCK2Aj3— NOT a Dr, Dhlamini (@Melusi_MD) April 12, 2021
People are crazy why don't they kill rapists and thugs? Is being gay a crime? #JusticeforLulu— Glenda🐘 (@GlendaM_M) April 13, 2021
i really hate homophobic people with everything in me, and i can’t stress that enough cause it’s even exhausting to think that there are people who are bothered by how certain people live their lives? to a point where they cause harm or take life??? 💔 #JusticeForLulu— lungelo. (@Lnugelo_n) April 12, 2021
What business of yours is someone else's sexual orientation.— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) April 13, 2021
