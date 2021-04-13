JusticeForLulu: here’s what you should know about Andile Ntuthela’s murder

The LGBTQIA+ community is reeling after the murder of Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela, from KwaNobuhle in the Eastern Cape.

On social media, calls for justice and protection of the community are mounting as scores express shock over the gruesome murder.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ntuthela’s disappearance and gruesome discovery

HeraldLIVE reported that Ntuthela’s family last saw him on March 31 when he left to visit a friend. His cousin, Asanda Ntuthela, said he hadn’t returned by the Easter weekend but they were not worried as he usually spent time with friends.

A week later, Asanda heard the police had received a tip-off about a body buried in the home of Ntuthela’s friend, who is now a suspect in his murder. The police made no breakthrough in the initial investigation.