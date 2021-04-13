KZN education officials to face the music for overcrowded matric 'boot camp'

Harry Gwala district education officials face disciplinary processes for flouting a procurement process which resulted in dozens of grade 12 pupils being crammed into a tent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu told media on Tuesday that the findings of an investigation into allegations showed proper protocol had not been followed during a matric boot camp on the south coast in October.

The findings recommended that the district director, the acting chief education specialist in question and an assistant director should undergo disciplinary action.

“I am satisfied the report presents a case to be answered by the implicated officials and have referred the report to the head of department for immediate implementation,” said Mshengu.

He said the matter was investigated after disturbing photos about pupils seated in a tent at the Harry Gwala district boot camp with no Covid-19 regulations observed. The pictures also showed toilet facilities overflowing with human waste.