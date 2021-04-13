South Africa

Life in jail for man who bludgeoned pensioner to death over botched sexual transaction

13 April 2021 - 17:44 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to life behind bars for bludgeoning a pensioner to death. File photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A Gqeberha man who bludgeoned a pensioner to death over a sexual transaction gone wrong has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ralton Koetaan, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder and robbery of Jean Lombaard, 69, at his home in Rocklands in April 2019.

Lombaard was found lying on the living room floor with his hands and feet bound. His gardener made the grisly discovery. According to police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu, Lombaard's house had been ransacked, his safe had been opened and a few items were missing.

These included a 6.35-calibre pistol, the gardener's bicycle and Lombaard's cellphone.

Koetaan was arrested a few days later at his house in Kamesh.

“He remained in custody until the finalisation of the case. During the court proceedings, he confessed to bludgeoning Lombaard to death because Lombaard failed to pay him money that day for sexual favours rendered, as per their arrangement,” said Naidu.

Koetaan was found guilty in the Gqeberha high court earlier this year and sentenced to life for murder, 15 years for aggravated robbery, 15 years for unlawful possession of a firearm, three years for unlawful possession of ammunition and three years for theft on Tuesday.

The sentences will run concurrently with Koetaan's life sentence, Naidu said.

TimesLIVE

