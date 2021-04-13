'My name is ... and I suffer from depression & anxiety': SA's big names reveal their mental health status

In a recent post, Musida opened up about her struggles of dealing with mental health.

“I’m Miss SA but I too, have struggles and I can only hope that with the little I do through Mindful Mondays people can know they’re not alone. I’m with them,” she said.

“I’m not as strong as I’d like to be on most days, and sometimes after Mindful Mondays I find myself learning and healing through the collectiveness of the cause. I think I’m explaining this because I want people to know it’s OK to not be OK but they’re not alone,” she added.

Many who joined in on the conversations shared that they were taking medication and seeing therapists to cope with their depression and anxiety.

Dana said she doesn't take medication for depression as she fears it will affect her creativity.

“I do take Stresam [a non-benzodiazepine anxiolytic and anticonvulsant drug] for the anxiety,” she said.

Here is a snapshot of some of the stories shared on Twitter: