South Africa

'My name is ... and I suffer from depression & anxiety': SA's big names reveal their mental health status

13 April 2021 - 09:22
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was one of many public figures who opened up about her mental health. File photo.
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was one of many public figures who opened up about her mental health. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA's public figures have joined many in opening up about their mental health status and how they deal with it.

On social media, celebs and politicians such as musician Simphiwe Dana and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme have been sharing their stories about dealing with depression and anxiety to destigmatise mental health.

The conversation about destigmatisation comes after Miss SA Shudufadzho Musida pledged solidarity with people who struggle with mental health.

Musida hosts Mindful Mondays, a weekly live discussion about mental health on Instagram in partnership with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

‘It’s OK to not be OK’ — Miss SA Shudu Musida shows support for people struggling with mental health

The beauty queen hosts weekly live discussions about mental health on Instagram.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

In a recent post, Musida opened up about her struggles of dealing with mental health.  

“I’m Miss SA but I too, have struggles and I can only hope that with the little I do through Mindful Mondays people can know they’re not alone. I’m with them,” she said.

“I’m not as strong as I’d like to be on most days, and sometimes after Mindful Mondays I find myself learning and healing through the collectiveness of the cause. I think I’m explaining this because I want people to know it’s OK to not be OK but they’re not alone,” she added. 

Many who joined in on the conversations shared that they were taking medication and seeing therapists to cope with their depression and anxiety.  

Dana said she doesn't take medication for depression as she fears it will affect her creativity.

“I do take Stresam [a non-benzodiazepine anxiolytic and anticonvulsant drug] for the anxiety,” she said.

Here is a snapshot of some of the stories shared on Twitter:

READ MORE

Rachel Kolisi opens up about her battle with depression and suicide attempt

"I tried to commit suicide when I was 15," Rachel shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Alter your mind about shrooms: Could they be magical for mental health?

The use of psilocybin mushrooms in a therapeutic setting is on the cusp of achieving mainstream medical status overseas
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Study: Why girls continue to experience violence at SA schools

Often intervention strategies in SA schools rely on psychological interventions - but violence is rooted in both individual and broader social and ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News
  5. State Security Agency lifts lid on brazen goings-on among staff News

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X