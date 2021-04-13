South Africa

Nearly 850 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths recorded in 24 hours: Mkhize

13 April 2021 - 21:43 By TimesLIVE
The new Covid-19 cases came from 26,165 tests at a positivity rate of 3.23%.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

About two hours after announcing that SA had halted its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that 847 new infections and 67 deaths had been recorded in 24 hours.

This means that 1,559,960 cases have been confirmed, as well as 53,423 fatalities.

The deaths were recorded in Gauteng (28), the North West (19), the Free State (9), the Eastern Cape (8) the Northern Cape (2) and the Western Cape (1). No deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo or Mpumalanga.

