Police nab fourth suspect in brutal Free State family 'massacre'

A fourth suspect in the brutal Namahadi “massacre” that claimed five lives and left an 11-month-old injured has been arrested, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

The latest arrest happened on Monday, the day three co-accused appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on charges of murder, attempted murder, arson, defeating the ends of justice and aiding escape.

The four are accused of carrying out a “revenge” attack on Moliehi Thoabala, her husband Safolo Mofokeng, Relebohile Lemeko and her two children Masabata and Tatolo over the Easter weekend.

Thoabala was found with a gunshot wound in her stomach while the rest were found burnt on the Sunday morning. An 11-month-old was hit with a knobkerrie during the attack but four other children were found unharmed.