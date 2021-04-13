Study: Why girls continue to experience violence at SA schools

Girls experience gender and sexual violence in schools around the world, and SA is no exception. Research has shown how pupils, and girls in particular, are vulnerable to violence.

Despite the country’s political response to violence against women and girls, schoolgoing girls struggle with male violence in and out of school.

Pupils who are victimised at school often show poor academic performance, regular school absenteeism, anxiety and depression, drug and alcohol use, psychological trauma, and dropping out of school.

We conducted a study to learn more about SA teenage girls’ experiences at school. Violence emerged as a key aspect of their school life.

We looked at the spaces where violence occurs, and how the violence is linked to drug use, social inequalities and construction of gender identity. We found that certain behaviour is tolerated because it isn’t seen as violence. We also reflected on some of the ways the issue of gender violence at school — and beyond — could be addressed.

Sexual violence in school

Our study took place in an urban high school in SA. The location has high levels of unemployment and poverty. The school’s challenges include overcrowding, old and dilapidated buildings, drug use and violent behaviour by some pupils.

We interviewed pupils aged between 15 and 17. Most of them came from economically poor households, but some were better off than others. These differences played a part in violence.