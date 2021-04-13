South Africa

Three in court for murder of Hartbeespoort farm security guard

13 April 2021 - 11:41
Three men were arrested in connection with the murder of a security guard on a farm in Remhoogte near Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West. Stock photo.
Three men were arrested in connection with the murder of a security guard on a farm in Remhoogte near Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West. Stock photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Three men who allegedly murdered a security guard during a robbery at a farm near Hartbeespoort Dam have appeared in the Brits magistrate’s court.

Just after midnight last Wednesday the body of security guard Samuel Maposa, 41, who worked on a small holding in Remhoogte near the dam, was found by colleagues in a ditch.

His hands and feet were bound. His attackers had inflicted multiple injuries to his head and face, said North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

The ditch in which he was found was about 50m from the farmyard storeroom he was guarding.

“Preliminary investigation revealed two storage doors were forced open and agricultural chemicals with an estimated value of R30,000 were missing,” said Myburgh.

She said the police registered cases of murder and house robbery.

Two men accused of shooting taxi driver and assaulting passengers in Limpopo appear in court

Two suspects arrested in connection with taxi-related violence in Limpopo at the weekend appeared at the Mokopane magistrate’s court on Monday.
News
3 hours ago

The police received information about individuals selling agricultural chemicals in an informal settlement called Shamburg last Thursday.

“Acting on the received information, Hartbeespoort Dam crime prevention unit members arrested the first suspect at 1.30am in his house in Shamburg informal settlement,” said Myburgh.

A second suspect was also arrested at home in the informal settlement.

“The long arm of the law caught up with the third suspect at his place in Tornado section, Bapong village, near Brits,” said Myburgh.

Myburgh said the suspects - Richard Masango, 27, Bothwell Chigova, 24, and Simon Nyathela, 31 - were found with suspected stolen property, including agricultural chemicals, a Toyota Hilux bakkie suspected to have been used during the commission of the crimes and blood-stained clothes.

“The provincial commissioner of North West Lt-Gen Sello Kwena emphasised that police will continue to work hard to ensure safety in rural areas,” said Myburgh.

The case was adjourned to April 20. The three accused are in custody.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four Mkhondo farmers accused of killing brothers to remain behind bars

The four men implicated in the murder of two alleged job seekers in the Mkhondo area near Piet Retief appeared in the local magistrate’s court on ...
News
16 hours ago

KZN farmer who was left crippled in attack 20 years ago murdered

A 46-year-old farmer was found dead, bound in his wheelchair and with strangulation marks on his neck, at a Winterton farm in KwaZulu-Natal on ...
News
1 day ago

North West man arrested for murder of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

A North West man has been bust for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News
  5. State Security Agency lifts lid on brazen goings-on among staff News

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X