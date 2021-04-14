COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Medical aids won’t be sourcing vaccines privately or subsidising non-members
April 14 2021 - 08:27
Congo to start delayed Covid-19 vaccination with AstraZeneca shots
The Democratic Republic of Congo will start its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on April 19 with 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses it received from the COVAX global vaccines sharing scheme after delaying the rollout for more than a month.
Congo received the vaccines on March 2 and was expected to begin the inoculation campaign almost immediately but delayed rollout after several European countries suspended use of the shots.
A government statement late on Tuesday said a task force had determined that the AstraZeneca vaccines already available in the country presented no risks to the population.
Congo has reported 28,542 infections and 745 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
-REUTERS
April 14 2021 - 06:47
Australia flags mass inoculation amid Covid-19 vaccine turmoil
Australia's national cabinet will begin meeting twice a week from Monday to help mobilise the country's battle against Covid-19 as authorities consider mass vaccinations to ramp up its coronavirus inoculation efforts.
The federal government and states will discuss setting up mass vaccination centres from as early as June for people above 50, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, when the country would have moved to its next immunisation phase.
"We will have AstraZeneca vaccines that we believe we might be able to ramp up the pace of vaccination for those aged between 50 and 70. That's millions of Australians," Morrison told reporters in Perth.
Australia earlier this week abandoned a target to provide at least one vaccine dose to the near 26 million population by year-end after restricting the rollout of its favoured AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 50 over clotting concerns.
Findings by Europe's drug regulator of rare cases of blood clots among some adult recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine were a major blow for Australia as the country had based its immunisation drive largely on that inoculation, with plans to manufacture 50 million doses locally.
Australian officials overhauled the programme in response, doubling an earlier Pfizer order to 40 million shots, which would be delivered by the end of the year, mostly for its adult population under 50.
Reuters
April 14 2021 - 06:40
Biden says vaccine plan on track despite J&J pause
US federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.
April 14 2021 - 06:00
India's new coronavirus infections hit record of 184,372
India's new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as most of the south Asian nation battles a second surge in cases.
The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.
Reuters
April 14 2021 - 06:00
Medical aids won’t be sourcing vaccines privately or subsidising non-members
They say procurement must be left to the state, adding that bankrolling jabs for those without medical aid is illegal