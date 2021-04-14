Fake government job ads on Facebook lure desperate South Africans

A Facebook page offering employment within government departments continues to lure unsuspecting South African job-seekers.

Less than six months after Africa Check blew the lid off the fake page called “Government Jobs Application Page”, the group not only continues to post many fake jobs daily but still has a following of more than 189,000 users.

In November, Africa Check reported that the page — which shared a number of adverts for jobs in government departments including home affairs, correctional services and the police service — was a scam.

“Facebook transparency records show the page was created in August 2015 and was originally called ‘Government Jobs, Learnership, Internships & Bursaries SA’. Its name has changed a number of times over the years.

“Although the page uses SA’s national coat of arms as a profile picture, it includes no links to any of the government’s official social media pages or websites,” Africa Check reported.