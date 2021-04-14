South Africa

Four injured in boating accident on KZN south coast

14 April 2021 - 12:36
The NSRI responded to a boating accident on the KZN south coast on Tuesday in which four people were injured. File image.
Image: NSRI

Four people were injured, two seriously, when their ski-boat crashed into a shoreline cliff near a KwaZulu-Natal south coast holiday resort on Tuesday.

Gert du Plessis, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Port Edward, said the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Old Pont holiday resort on the Umtamvuna River.

An NSRI crew, along with the police and emergency services, responded to a call for assistance shortly after the crash.

“On arrival on the scene, two adult males and two adult females were treated for injuries,” said Du Plessis.

“A female child was medically assessed by paramedics and treated for shock after the ski-boat that they were travelling in ... appears to have collided with a shoreline cliff face near The Pont.”

He said a man and woman from the group suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. 

“Police and the South African Maritime Safety Authority are investigating the accident.”

TimesLIVE

