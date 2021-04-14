INSIGHT: Rise in road accidents, risks for food couriers surge

Drivers and analysts fear the number of logged accidents was the tip of the iceberg as many drivers avoid reporting incidents due to their undocumented status in SA and concern about losing jobs.

“I have seen drivers die on the road, a lot, and so many injured,” said Matthew, who left Malawi four years ago in search of a better life.

He said many drivers do not report accidents because “it is a waste of time”.

CALLS FOR CHANGE

As the number of accidents rises, increasing numbers of drivers are pushing for a formal national union to help couriers fight for better working conditions.

“According to Sa law, all workers can form a union and be engaged in collective bargaining. We welcome the creation of sustainable jobs,” said Musa Zondi, acting spokesperson for the department of employment and labour.

When asked about Matthew’s experience, a spokesperson for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa said: “Like most insurance policies, our injury protection has some general and cover-specific exclusions.”

Gig platforms like Uber Eats — where people can pick up work in a flexible manner — are booming in SA amid soaring unemployment.

Many of the workers are migrants trying to raise money to send back to their families.

Drivers say they earn about R8,000 per month, which is more than double the monthly minimum wage of about R3,500, according to the labour department.

Martin, 33, a Ugandan driver for Uber Eats whose friend taught him to ride a motorbike in two weeks, said: “With no legal papers I was getting paid peanuts as a plumber so I switched to delivery.”

However, the work comes with risks with food couriers saying many drive without training or safety equipment and with insurance coverage insufficient and poorly advertised.

Of 27 delivery drivers interviewed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation — all of whom were migrants and involved in accidents — only five knew of an insurance scheme by gig platforms, including one who received compensation for lost income.

Hein Jonker of the Motorcycle Safety Institute said accidents involving food delivery drivers rose 30% nationwide to 109 in May and June 2020 compared to 84 during those months in 2019.

SA already had one of the world’s worst road safety records, according to the World Health Organisation, and an influx of drivers during the pandemic added to the risks.

“I was flooded with WhatsApp messages from drivers. I could see something was going wrong,” said Jonker, who collates accident reports from emergency medical services, local traffic authorities and citizens.

Comprehensive data is scarce and underreported, he said.

WhatsApp groups created by couriers as informal groups to help each other and seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation show photos of smashed motorcycles, dented helmets and injuries.

Most platforms consider drivers to be independent contractors rather than employees so drivers pay for their own helmets and bikes, do not qualify for benefits like sick leave and rely on fellow couriers for aid, labour activists said.