Moderna vaccine booster jab shows strong promise against ‘SA variant’

A multivalent Covid-19 jab developed by US vaccine manufacturer Moderna has shown promising results against the so-called “SA variant” of the coronavirus, the company said on Tuesday.

The vaccine, which combines Moderna’s original Covid-19 vaccine with a new booster vaccine designed to work against new variants of the virus, increased neutralising antibody titres in mice against the new variants.

Titres are blood tests that determine the levels of antibodies present in blood samples.

Moderna said on Tuesday that a six-month follow-up of its original study showed its vaccine offered strong protection against illness six months after people received their second shot, and claimed efficacy of more than 90% against all cases of Covid-19.

“A boost at six months with mRNA-1273.351 closed the neutralising titre gap for the variants of concern,” the company said.