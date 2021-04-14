South Africa

Nine die in fire, several injured after jumping from burning building in Joburg CBD

14 April 2021 - 11:48
The building, which has been filled with around 100 shacks, caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The building, which has been filled with around 100 shacks, caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Image: Johannesburg metro police department

Nine people, including an infant, burnt to death when a fire broke out in an abandoned building in the Johannesburg CBD.

The building, which has been filled with around 100 shacks, caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they were alerted to the blaze at 4am.

Radebe said the shacks were situated on the top floor of the building.

“The fire started at the ground level. We are investigating to determine what caused the fire.”

About 20 people were rushed to hospital after suffering burn wounds while others broke their legs when jumping from the building, Radebe said.

The fire has since been extinguished.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Booysens fire aftermath: 'Everything I owned is gone'

When Ayabonga Herman from Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg left his workplace on Friday, he did not expect to arrive home to his shack ...
News
2 months ago

Sting operation nabs 40 people for hijacking Joburg building

A hijacked property was handed over to its owner in Doornfontein, eastern Johannesburg, on Thursday and 40 suspects who were found at the property ...
News
2 months ago

Thousand shacks destroyed in Cape Town fire

An estimated 1,000 shacks were destroyed after a fire ripped through Masiphumelele in Cape Town on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  3. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  4. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  5. Eskom's De Ruyter 'made three senior appointments without following proper ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
X