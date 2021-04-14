One dog dead, 10 receiving treatment after coming into contact with toxic puffer fish in Cape Town

Nearly 10 dogs have received medical attention at the Glencairn Veterinary Hospital in Fish Hoek, Cape Town, and one has died after coming into contact with toxic puffer fish on beaches in the area, the vet told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

On Monday, the vet urged dog owners to either avoid the beach or keep the dogs on leashes when visiting beaches to ensure they don't come into contact with the deadly fish.

It said signs of toxicity include vomiting, which is most common, seizures and death.

“Puffer fish contain a potent toxin which can cause severe toxicosis for dogs that lick or eat these washed-up fish,” said the hospital.

“We recommend keeping your dogs leashed while on the beach at the moment or even better, avoiding the beach altogether until the beaches are clear of these dead fish again.”