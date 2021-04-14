Petition calls for Ramaphosa to extend and increase R350 social grant to ‘at least R585’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has joined many calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Tito Mboweni and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu to extend and increase the social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

The R350 grant, announced by Ramaphosa last year at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, was meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens during unprecedented times.

Earlier this year it was allocated R2.1bn by the National Treasury to extend the grant until the end of the month.

Lending her voice to the call for an increase and extension, Madonsela urged many to sign a petition calling for Ramaphosa to extend and increase the grant until it is turned into basic income support.

“If we don’t act, this grant could come to an end,” she said.