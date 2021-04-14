Pupil arrested after suspected arson at Eastern Cape school

A matric pupil is one of two suspects arrested in connection with the torching of a school at the weekend, Eastern Cape police said.

School groceries were recovered in their possession, said police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni.

The two suspects, between the ages of 20 and 30, were arrested in Ntsume on Tuesday after a fire at a junior school in the area on Sunday.

Both suspects were detained and will face charges of arson and business robbery.

They are expected to appear before the Tsomo magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE