Striking SAA pilots want urgent interdict to have replacement labour deemed unlawful

The ongoing battle between the SAA Pilots' Association (SAAPA) and government remains up in the air, as the pilots will on Thursday apply for an urgent interdict to have the airline’s use of replacement labour during their ongoing dispute with the carrier declared illegal.

SAAPA said in a statement on Wednesday evening that it would further argue that the current lockout should be declared unlawful.

Association chair and captain Grant Back said should the lockout be declared as such, it would immediately stop the retaliatory strike.

“Members of the association are on strike having initially been locked out by SAA. SAAPA has agreed to cancel their existing regulating agreement (RA) the day after their members are retrenched, but it will also argue that SAA cannot, while the current strike/lockout dispute continues, demand it be cancelled and also endeavour to do so through further pending court action, which SAA is attempting to do,” said Back.