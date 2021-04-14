South Africa

Two female prison officials fired after KZN inmate sex video goes viral

14 April 2021 - 18:42
The intimate encounter, in an office, was recorded by the male inmate with a cellphone.
The intimate encounter, in an office, was recorded by the male inmate with a cellphone.
Two female correctional service officials have been dismissed after investigations into an explicit video which went viral last month showing one of the officials having sex with an inmate.

The incident took place at the Ncome correctional facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement on Wednesday, the correctional services department (DCS) said the official in the video, as well as her colleague who allowed her office to be used for the sexual act, were both dismissed after a disciplinary process.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmate involved was also not spared and had been reclassified into the maximum category.

“He lost privileges and has been moved to another facility. DCS wants to reiterate that coitus acts and other forms of sexual attachment or illicit romance between officials and inmates can never be allowed nor tolerated.

“The code of conduct is explicit and those found to have breached it will face the consequences. DCS will not hesitate to act against any form of transgressions,” said Nxumalo.

