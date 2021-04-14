'We're dealing with animals here,' Cele tells KZN cops deployed to murder and GBV hotspot

Police minister Bheki Cele has urged police in KwaZulu-Natal to “take no prisoners” in one of the province's murder and gender-based violence hotspots.

Cele on Tuesday visited the Plessislaer policing precinct, just outside Pietermaritzburg, which has proven to be one of the major problem areas for serious and violent crimes in the province.

He said additional members from national SAPS headquarters have been deployed to the area to deal with high levels of murder, contact crimes and alarmingly high levels of GBV-related incidents.