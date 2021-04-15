COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Physical activity trims chances of severe Covid-19
April 15 2021 - 07:00
Tokyo Olympics might yet be cancelled due to Covid-19 - Japanese official
A senior Japanese ruling party official said cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, as a fourth wave of infections surges less than 100 days from the planned start of the Games.
"If it seems impossible to do it any more, then we have to stop, decisively," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments to broadcaster TBS.Cancellation is "of course" an option, Nikai said.
"If the Olympics were to spread infection, then what are the Olympics for?" he added.
A key backer of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, party heavyweight Nikai is known for his frank comments, which come as many other ruling party lawmakers have avoided discussing the hot button issue of a possible cancellation.
The world's biggest sporting event has already been delayed by a year and is being held without international spectators.
Japan is grappling with rising coronavirus infections, with numbers trending higher in Tokyo after the government ended a state of emergency, and Osaka suffering a record number of cases.
The government is pushing ahead with preparations incorporating social distancing measures and other restrictions for the Games set to begin on July 23, with a scaled back torch relay underway.
April 15 2021 - 06:45
India reports more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time
India reported a record 200,739 Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to data issued by the health ministry on Thursday.
Deaths stood at 1,038, taking the total to 173,123, the data showed.
The country's total case load reached 14.1 million, just behind the United States that leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases.
April 15 2021 - 06:30
Brazil's variant mutating, may be more dangerous
Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant, behind a deadly Covid-19 surge in the Latin American country that has raised international alarm, is mutating in ways that could make it better able to evade antibodies, according to scientists studying the virus.
April 15 2021 - 06:00
Run a mile, not a risk: physical activity trims chances of severe Covid-19
Exercise may be ‘the single most important action’ one can take to prevent a severe case of the virus, say researchers
April 15 2021 - 06:00
‘Disappointing’, ‘poorly thought through’: experts slate SA vax pause
Of the 6,8 million people vaccinated with J&J in the US, only six developed blood clots, with none reported in SA so far
