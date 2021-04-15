Delays in R350 Covid-19 grant payment due to 'transitioning' glitch: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says there will be a delay in the R350 Covid-19 grant payment in March and April “due to the transition in government financial years”.

The agency's CEO Totsie Memela has apologised to millions of South Africans who will be affected, many of whom depend heavily on the grant.

“Sassa would like to apologise for this break in the payments and would like to reassure all deserving applicants for the relief grant who have been affected that payments will be made as soon as the administrative processes have been completed,” said Memela.

She said all private and public institutions — whose processes constitute dependencies — have been roped in and are working tirelessly with Sassa to stabilise the situation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the grant last year after the economic devastation caused by the pandemic during the hard lockdown which led to massive job cuts. The aim of the grant is to assist qualifying unemployed citizens and foreign nationals.