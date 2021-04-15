Friends recall Dr Sindi's kindness and selfless dedication at her memorial

The bubbly life of the “duchess of healing” Dr Sindi van Zyl has been celebrated at a memorial service that took place virtually on Thursday afternoon.

Van Zyl died on Saturday after a struggle with Covid-19. The 45-year-old medical doctor and mother spent two months in hospital.

During the service, Van Zyl was praised for her kindness and for being forever willing to use social media to educate the public about health issues.

More than 7,000 people watched her memorial service, which was held at a private venue. Mourners who attended wore pink in celebrating the life of a colourful human being.

Colleague Dr Cephas Chikanda said: “It has been the most difficult week of my life. Today we are celebrating a life well lived. What made her an incredible person is the way she loved. She had a genuine interest in people. She was authentic, believable and relatable. She wanted to hear your story and she also shared her stories. She was generous in sharing information. Sindi was a loving person and appreciated other human beings.”