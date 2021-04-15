From 236 grams to 5kg - this pangolin was separated from her mother but is thriving against the odds

Weighing 236 grams at birth to now being almost 5kg, learning to be a pangolin, healthy and thriving. This is the inspirational story of Tot, a female Temminck's pangolin under the care of the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.

Born to Tayta, a mother that was unable to care for her after she was rescued from the illegal wildlife trade and had severe pneumonia among other health concerns, the pup is strong and happily exploring its natural habitat at five months old.

The hospital regularly updates followers on social media about her progress and told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Tot now weighs 4.8kg.