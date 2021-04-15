Lesufi condemns 'violent conduct, assaults or bullying' at Gauteng schools

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for swift investigations into an apparent spike in ill-discipline and violence at Gauteng schools.

Lesufi condemned recent acts of ill-discipline, after several reports of violent acts by pupils, some of which were captured on social media.

“First of all, I need to make it abundantly clear that our schools can never be sites of violent conduct, assaults or bullying. Violence has no place at our schools and we call on school management to work with parents and the department to ensure we bring these acts of ill-discipline and misconduct to a swift end,” Lesufi said.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said during an incident on Thursday, a grade 11 boy from Anchor Comprehensive allegedly stabbed a grade 12 boy from Emadwaleni Secondary School in Orlando West.

He said reasons for the incident are unknown and a police case has been opened.

"The Gauteng education department is sending psychosocial support to the school to assist all those affected by the stabbing incident. The grade 11 learner has been suspended with immediate effect, pending a disciplinary process,” Mabona said.