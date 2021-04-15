South Africa

Man accused of housebreaking beaten and set alight

15 April 2021 - 15:58 By Raahil Sain
Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly brutally assaulted before being set alight by a mob in Missionvale, Gqeberha. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The police are investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly brutally assaulted before being set alight by a mob in Missionvale, Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said officers were alerted to a body lying in Tromp Street near GG Grounds in Missionvale on Wednesday.

Naidu said they discovered a burnt body of an unidentified man believed to be between 18 and 20 years old.

Naidu said the man was allegedly taken from Joe Slovo on Tuesday evening after he was accused of housebreaking.

The suspects are unidentified and no arrests have been made.

The police issued a stern warning to community members to refrain from making assumptions without verifying facts.

“If they are suspicious of any person committing any crime, they must inform the police who will do the necessary investigation.

“Many times the community takes the law into their own hands and no cases are reported against the person they allege to be a suspect,” Naidu said.

She appealed to communities to report all criminal behaviour to law enforcement and to stop acts of vigilantism.

HeraldLIVE

