Mpumalanga taxi driver arrested after high speed chase ends in infant’s death

An Mpumalanga taxi driver is facing a culpable homicide charge after a high speed chase after another taxi left an infant dead and two other people injured.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Amersfoort.

According to police, the driver, Sibonise Patrick Mathebula, allegedly ignored a stop sign while chasing after a white Toyota Avanza coming from Ermelo for ferrying passengers.

“As a result of the chase, he hit two pedestrians, a 20-year-old male and a 23-year-old female who was carrying a five-month-old baby. The baby was unfortunately certified dead. The other victims were rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli told TimesLIVE.

Mathebula was arrested and appeared before the Amersfoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He was charged with culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The driver was remanded in custody until next week Monday when he will appear in court again for a formal bail application.

Mpumalanga police strongly condemned the incident “which resulted in the unnecessary loss of life”.

"The mother of the infant sustained some injuries and is still in hospital, meanwhile another man who also became a victim was discharged from hospital the next day," police said.

