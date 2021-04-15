SA's water saving efforts boosted as felled gum trees are sold to Australia

The felling of huge eucalyptus trees has been hailed as the least expensive and most effective way to avoid a water “day zero” in and around Cape Town.

The mid-Breede River project to remove alien invasive plants along 25km of the river frontage near Bonnievale aims to return seven million litres of water per hectare cleared, per year, to the river system — and much of the gum tree wood felled will be sold back to Australia, where it came from.

The collaboration involves multiple stakeholders, including the Western Cape department of agriculture’s LandCare Areawide Planning initiative, Inhlabathi Environmental Services, the local farming community, private enterprise, and local SMMEs, which will benefit from training and development by Avocado Vision.

LandCare Areawide Planning is a problem-solving process that integrates social, economic and ecological concerns over defined geographical areas to sustain environmental health through natural resource management, incorporating locally-driven initiatives.

“At the heart of our commitment to sustainably manage our biodiversity lie partnerships with organisations such as Inhlabathi, Avocado Vision, the farming community and local SMMEs. Together we must ‘bend the curve’ of biodiversity loss and take steps to mitigate the negative impact of unsustainable farming practices and climate change on our biological diversity,” Western Cape agriculture MEC Dr Ivan Meyer said in a media statement.