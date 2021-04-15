'When she laughs, it's like she's pretending': Trauma for Limpopo family after 8-year-old girl is raped

After reporting the matter, the mom explained that she took the traumatised girl to Groblersdal hospital for an examination. She says things took a turn for the worse when the doctor who checked her ascertained that this was not the first time the girl had been violated.

“I also questioned her when we were alone, asking if what the doctors said was true. She told me, 'It's true, mama.' She could no longer separate the days and the months,” the mom said.

Speaking of how the girl was coping, her heartbroken mother said she was no longer the same.

“She's OK but there are times when she looks like someone who's lost their mind ... Even when she laughs, it's like she's pretending, as if she feels guilty,” she said.

Not only that, but the mother claims her daughter has to see her alleged attacker at school and at home.

The situation has become so unbearable for the girl, the mother says, that she's had to arrange escorts for her to and from school. The family wonders if and when action will be taken against the suspect.

Weighing in on the matter was Dr Shahieda Omar of the Teddy Bear clinic, who said that while the Child Justice Act looked at giving young perpetrators a second chance and giving an “opportunity for intervention, rehabilitation and reintegration”, the young victim should not be “subjected to any further trauma”.

“This is a very sensitive matter, a very serious matter, because if they continue to remain in the same school and he has violated her, this requires more immediate attention.

“They should suspend his attendance at school, where he should be given an option of online learning because we cannot remove the victim from the school because by removing her, it's being punitive and punishing her for being a victim,” Omar said.

Omar slammed the alleged inaction of the authorities regarding protecting the victim and monitoring the alleged perpetrator.

“This should be a children's court inquiry. A statutory social worker needs to be involved here. People are not doing their work, they're lazy,” she said.

