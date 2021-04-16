South Africa

Baby barn owl chucked away in a bin is recovering at Joburg veterinary hospital

16 April 2021 - 12:44
A barn owl is receiving treatment at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital after it was thrown in a bin with its siblings.
Image: Instagram/Johannesburg Wildlife Vet

A baby barn owl survived a near-death experience and is receiving medical attention at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.

The owl and its siblings were found in a bin after they had taken residence at a local estate. The siblings died, leaving only one to survive the ordeal.

A resident rescued him before he was taken to the hospital. 

“An outraged member of the estate wondered what had happened to the family and tracked them down. Unfortunately only this little one was still alive and he was brought to our hospital for immediate assistance,” said a vet.

The owl was weak and dehydrated and had a fracture on his lower beak. It was immediately placed on a drip upon arrival at the facility and his condition has since shown significant improvement. 

The hospital said the estate was notified about the incident and action will be taken. 

Outraged South Africans have criticised the brutal act.

Zuleka Lategan wrote: “Why would anyone do something so disgusting?”

Kathleen Theron said: “Just when I think I’ve been disappointed enough, humans still surprise me with their despicable behaviour. So sad this little one lost his siblings.”

“I hope that estate has CCTV so they can track the people who did this. Makes me so sick! Thank you for helping this baby,” Jessica Harvey wrote. 

