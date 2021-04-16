Baby barn owl chucked away in a bin is recovering at Joburg veterinary hospital

A baby barn owl survived a near-death experience and is receiving medical attention at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.

The owl and its siblings were found in a bin after they had taken residence at a local estate. The siblings died, leaving only one to survive the ordeal.

A resident rescued him before he was taken to the hospital.

“An outraged member of the estate wondered what had happened to the family and tracked them down. Unfortunately only this little one was still alive and he was brought to our hospital for immediate assistance,” said a vet.

The owl was weak and dehydrated and had a fracture on his lower beak. It was immediately placed on a drip upon arrival at the facility and his condition has since shown significant improvement.

The hospital said the estate was notified about the incident and action will be taken.