Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire 'reignites', as patients evacuated and thieves target parked cars
Patients have been evacuated from the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg, after a fire “reignited” almost 12 hours after it was initially reported.
But adding to the chaos, according to the Gauteng infrastructure development department, thieves were targeting vehicles at the hospital premises, with two cars having already been stolen since the blaze reignited.
In a statement on Friday evening, the health department said firefighters were reactivated to the scene to battle the flames that initially broke out at around 11.30am.
Some parts of the Charlotte Maxeke hospital is on fire. Patients had to be evacuated. SAPS also had to be called as thiefs were beginning to take advantage of the situation.— GPInfrastructure (@GPDID) April 16, 2021
Two cars have already been stolen. Emergency personnel onsite trying to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/ASXyusHbD0
“The hospital has already evacuated patients to other wards that are farther away from the fire. This is being done as a precaution and to protect patients from possible smoke inhalation.
“We are also looking at evacuating patients from the hospital to other facilities within the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital cluster,” the department said.
TimesLIVE earlier reported that the blaze broke out at the hospital’s special dispensary stores and was eventually contained. There were no casualties.
“The fire reignited late in the evening. The situation is developing and we will give updates as and when we are able to,” the health department said at about 9.30pm.
It may be a long night ahead for emergency respondents as their task will be further exacerbated by the fact that Johannesburg only has between four and seven operational fire engines to service the city.
This is due to ongoing litigation regarding the procurement of 28 fire trucks, worth more than R172m.
The city, which has more than 1,4 million households, 5,5 million people and is spread over 1,645km2, now has to turn to neighbouring metros for assistance, City of Johannesburg spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase previously told Sunday Times Daily.
TimesLIVE
