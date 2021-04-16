COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Africa CDC stands by AstraZeneca jab
April 16 2021 - 09:53
People 60 and older can register for Covid-19 vaccine from Friday
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the coronavirus vaccine registration portal will be opened on Friday afternoon to all citizens who are 60 and older, as government prioritises those who are most at risk of getting sick or dying of Covid-19.
April 16 2021 - 07:50
Africa CDC says cannot predict when second Covid-19 shots will arrive
Many Africans who have received their first Covid-19 vaccine do not know when they will get a second shot because deliveries are delayed, the continent's top public health official said on Thursday.
“We cannot predict when the second doses will come and that is not good for our vaccination programme,” John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told reporters on Thursday.
Africa lags behind most other regions in Covid-19 vaccinations, with just less than 14 million doses having been administered on the continent of 1.3 billion, according to the Africa CDC.Ghana, for example, has administered around 742,000 doses of the 815,000 shots it has so far received and will run out by the end of next week.
"Even if Ghana had the money, they will not know where to go get the vaccine, that’s the challenge," said Nkengasong.So far, the majority of the vaccines available in African countries have been delivered via the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility.
COVAX aims to deliver 600 million shots to some 40 African countries this year, enough to vaccinate 20% of their populations.
April 16 2021 - 07:30
Fauci believes J&J vaccine will get 'back on track'
Top infectious-diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he hopes regulators will soon decide on the pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and that a prolonged delay could impact vaccine hesitancy in general.
April 16 2021 - 07:18
Japan to widen coronavirus curbs, casting fresh doubt on Olympics
Japan is set to expand quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases spreads, casting more doubt on whether the Summer Olympics can be held in Tokyo in less than 100 days.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters the government was considering adding Aichi, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba to six other prefectures already under the orders, including the cities of Tokyo and Osaka.
A final decision is expected on Friday afternoon.
Japan's top health experts have acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic has entered a fourth wave.
Daily cases in Osaka reached a record 1,208 on Thursday, driven by a virulent British strain of the virus. New infections rose to 729 in Tokyo, the most since early February when most of the nation was under a state of emergency.
A senior ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this year's Olympics remains an option if the coronavirus situation becomes too dire
April 16 2021 - 07:00
Number of people to get Pfizer jab in SA increased by five million: here's what you need to know
The number of people to be vaccinated in SA with Pfizer BioNTech's double-shot vaccines has increased from 10 to 15 million.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that SA had secured an additional 10 million Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines this week.
Speaking in parliament, Mkhize told the health portfolio committee the addition will increase the total amount of the vaccine in SA to 30 million shots.
April 16 2021 - 06:30
You have a function or wedding to attend this coming weekend but you’re feeling a little sick? Here’s what to do if you think you may have #COVID19 https://t.co/6GIUUCqusB #Staysafe #FightCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/tojNdFxWmv— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 15, 2021
April 16 2021 - 06:10
Africa vaccinates 7.2 million but faces threats to progress
In Africa, 7.2 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and 28 countries have received 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Thursday, says Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong.
Africa had 4.1 million cases of Covid and 110,000 deaths at the time of the weekly briefing. New infections are stable overall, decreasing by 1% on average over the past month although rising again in East Africa.
April 16 2021 - 06:05
When planning for the coming school holidays and activities to do with the kids, know that different activities carry different levels of risk. Be mindful of the ways to safely have fun #Staysafe #FightCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/fwh13hKbbt— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 15, 2021
April 16 2021 - 06:00
Shot in the arm: Cape health workers swap jab hesitancy for hope
Our lives are in their hands, so when healthcare workers are exposed to Covid-19, everyone’s threatened.
Data from the Western Cape show a markedly improved situation compared with a few months ago, however, and the tide seems to be turning regarding infections and vaccines.
April 16 2021 - 06:00
SA youth urged to pursue health jobs as shortage of skilled workers is predicted
South Africa’s youth are being called on to pursue healthcare skills and professions as the country is projected to head towards a shortage of skilled health workers.
The call is being driven by the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA). It has launched a career portal aimed at informing learners about how to pursue health, social development and veterinary-related careers in the country.
April 16 2021 - 06:00
Africa CDC stands by AstraZeneca jab
The AZ and J&J vaccines will remain pivotal to continent’s plan to stop Covid-19, says director
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 43 550 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 372 new cases, which represents a 3.2% positivity rate. A further 73 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 53 571 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/36rcI4shM2 pic.twitter.com/SntUIEjLIK— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 15, 2021