Dr Mumtaaz Emeran on her internship at Bara: ‘We see everything from gunshot wounds to stab wounds’

Dr Mumtaaz Emeran says her internship at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has opened her up to the hard work doctors put in daily to save lives.

“I remember looking at these scrubs as a student and thinking ‘these trauma doctors look so damn cool with their matching scrubs’. But it’s definitely much more than just cool scrubs. We work 24-hour shifts.

“We see everything from gunshot wounds to stab wounds, motor vehicle accidents and burns patients. Most importantly, we are taught how to manage these situations,” she said on Thursday.

Thousands of South Africans were introduced to Emeran in December after she reached out to social media users to ask for donations to settle her student debt at Wits University. She owed more than R400,000 and stood to miss graduation and lose her internship at the hospital.

Her plea reached scores who donated and made her dream come true within 24-hours. She told TimesLIVE donors had helped her live her lifelong dream of working at the hospital.

She said she is learning from the best. “I am so blessed to have the opportunity to be taught by the best in their field in one of the biggest trauma units in the world at the biggest hospital in Africa.”