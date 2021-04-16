South Africa

Dr Mumtaaz Emeran on her internship at Bara: ‘We see everything from gunshot wounds to stab wounds’

16 April 2021 - 11:21
Dr Mumtaaz Emeran is learning from the best during her internship at Chris Baragwanath Hospital.
Dr Mumtaaz Emeran is learning from the best during her internship at Chris Baragwanath Hospital.
Image: Instagram/Dr Taz Emeran

Dr Mumtaaz Emeran says her internship at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has opened her up to the hard work doctors put in daily to save lives.

I remember looking at these scrubs as a student and thinking ‘these trauma doctors look so damn cool with their matching scrubs’. But it’s definitely much more than just cool scrubs. We work 24-hour shifts.

“We see everything from gunshot wounds to stab wounds, motor vehicle accidents and burns patients. Most importantly, we are taught how to manage these situations,” she said on Thursday.

Thousands of South Africans were introduced to Emeran in December after she reached out to social media users to ask for donations to settle her student debt at Wits University. She owed more than R400,000 and stood to miss graduation and lose her internship at the hospital.

Her plea reached scores who donated and made her dream come true within 24-hours. She told TimesLIVE donors had helped her live her lifelong dream of working at the hospital.

She said she is learning from the best. “I am so blessed to have the opportunity to be taught by the best in their field in one of the biggest trauma units in the world at the biggest hospital in Africa.” 

MORE:

WATCH | Wits med student Taz Emeran pays it forward with new foundation to help those in need

Mumtaaz "Taz" Emeran will use the excess donated fnds to pay it forward by building a foundation which she hopes will benefit generations.
News
4 months ago

Med student Taz Emeran heads to the Covid-19 frontline after SA helps settle her R470k student debt

"How glorious a story it is that through a pandemic, through so many lives having being taken by the pandemic, South Africans birthed a doctor."
News
4 months ago

Wits med student will now graduate, after good Samaritans settle R400,000 student debt

South Africans opened their hearts and the student will now get to do her internship at Baragwanath hospital in January next year.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  2. Mogoeng Mogoeng lashes 'rude and discourteous' Supreme Court hopeful South Africa
  3. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  4. Chief justice Mogoeng questions ConCourt candidate's friendship with Pravin ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X