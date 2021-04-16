From viral sex video to dismissals - how correctional services dealt with 'embarrassing' scandal

The department of correctional services on Wednesday said it had dismissed two female officers after an internal investigation into a sex recording involving a female warden and a male inmate.

The video went viral last month with the department describing the incident as embarrassing.

Here's a wrap of what happened:

Female official faces disciplinary action for sex video

The department launched an investigation into the conduct of a female officer after the sex recording went viral last month. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident happened at the Ncome correctional services centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

More officials face investigation

Nxumalo said more officials would be probed to establish whether this was an isolated incident or one of many.

The origins of the cellphone would also be probed as inmates are prohibited from having them. Nxumalo said both parties were aware the act was being recorded.