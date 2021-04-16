From viral sex video to dismissals - how correctional services dealt with 'embarrassing' scandal
The department of correctional services on Wednesday said it had dismissed two female officers after an internal investigation into a sex recording involving a female warden and a male inmate.
The video went viral last month with the department describing the incident as embarrassing.
Here's a wrap of what happened:
Female official faces disciplinary action for sex video
The department launched an investigation into the conduct of a female officer after the sex recording went viral last month. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident happened at the Ncome correctional services centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
More officials face investigation
Nxumalo said more officials would be probed to establish whether this was an isolated incident or one of many.
The origins of the cellphone would also be probed as inmates are prohibited from having them. Nxumalo said both parties were aware the act was being recorded.
Public calls for an investigation
The graphic video sparked a social media outcry with many questioning how the pair gained access to an office where the video was filmed.
The department crackdown on two officers and inmate loses privileges
Nxumalo said the inmate was moved to a maximum prison after a disciplinary process and the female warder was dismissed, along with her colleague who allowed her office to be used for the sexual act.
“The code of conduct is explicit and those found to have breached it will face the consequences. DCS will not hesitate to act against any form of transgressions,” he said.