South Africa

From viral sex video to dismissals - how correctional services dealt with 'embarrassing' scandal

16 April 2021 - 07:00
After the viral sex video surfaced last month, the correctional services department has fired two female officers and the inmate involved has been moved to a different facility.
After the viral sex video surfaced last month, the correctional services department has fired two female officers and the inmate involved has been moved to a different facility.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The department of correctional services on Wednesday said it had dismissed two female officers after an internal investigation into a sex recording involving a female warden and a male inmate.

The video went viral last month with the department describing the incident as embarrassing. 

Here's a wrap of what happened: 

Female official faces disciplinary action for sex video 

The department launched an investigation into the conduct of a female officer after the sex recording went viral last month. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident happened at the Ncome correctional services centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

More officials face investigation

Nxumalo said more officials would be probed to establish whether this was an isolated incident or one of many.

The origins of the cellphone would also be probed as inmates are prohibited from having them. Nxumalo said both parties were aware the act was being recorded.

WATCH | Correctional services slam 'fake' video of prisoners assaulting warder

The department of correctional services said it has identified the suspected creator of a “fake” video depicting three inmates assaulting a prison ...
News
4 days ago

Public calls for an investigation

The graphic video sparked a social media outcry with many questioning how the pair gained access to an office where the video was filmed. 

The department crackdown on two officers and inmate loses privileges 

Nxumalo said the inmate was moved to a maximum prison after a disciplinary process and the female warder was dismissed, along with her colleague who allowed her office to be used for the sexual act.

“The code of conduct is explicit and those found to have breached it will face the consequences. DCS will not hesitate to act against any form of transgressions,” he said.

READ MORE

Two female prison officials fired after KZN inmate sex video goes viral

Two female correctional service officials have been dismissed after investigations into an explicit video which went viral last month showing one of ...
News
1 day ago

'This is real life, not PornHub' — SA shocked at viral 'sex video' from KZN prison

The viral video hit social media on Wednesday and thrust the department of correctional services into the spotlight across the country.
News
4 weeks ago

More officials may face the music over prison 'sex video'

The investigation is much broader than the two people seen on the video.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  2. Mogoeng Mogoeng lashes 'rude and discourteous' Supreme Court hopeful South Africa
  3. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  4. Chief justice Mogoeng questions ConCourt candidate's friendship with Pravin ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X